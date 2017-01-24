UPDATE: Reduced train service between Eastbourne and Ashford

A reduced service is in operation between Eastbourne and Ashford International due to a fault in St Leonards this afternoon (Tuesday, January 24).

Passengers are being told trains will be cancelled or delayed due to the reported fault with the electric third rail since around 3pm.

Trains that run on diesel and don’t require power from the electric rail are able to run between Eastbourne and Ashford International.

Trains that require electricity to run will not run between Bexhill and Ashford International.

There is no firm estimate yet of how long disruption will last but it is likely to continue until at least 7pm.

Brighton and Hove buses are accepting tickets between Brighton and Eastbourne, and replacement buses are being “mobilised”.

