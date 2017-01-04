UPDATE: Woman in hospital after Bexhill A259 crash

A woman was taken to hospital after a crash involving two cars on the A259 in Bexhill this afternoon (Wednesday, January 4).

Paramedics were called to A259 Little Common Road shortly after 2.30pm and treated a woman at the scene before taking her to the Conquest Hospital as a priority.

The road was shut in both directions between Sutherland Avenue and Eastwood Road for recovery after the accident but it reopened at around 4.15pm.

