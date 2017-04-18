Update: Woman seriously hurt following Bexhill brawl

A young woman has undergone surgery for a serious facial injury following an early morning brawl in Bexhill over the Easter weekend.

Police were called to Eversley Road shortly after 2.30am on Sunday (April 16) to reports of people fighting in the street.

A shop window at La Collina Gardens in St Leonards Road was smashed during the disturbance between the various groups as it spread to nearby streets.

A 20-year-old woman and two men, both aged 23, were taken to Conquest Hospital to be treated for various injuries, none of which are life-threatening.

The woman, who is local to the area, sustained a serious laceration to her face during the incident and has since undergone specialist surgery.

Police told the Observer on Sunday that two people had been arrested following the incident.

DC Chris Milner of Sussex Police said: “We would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen either the incidents leading up to the fight or the altercation itself.

“Anyone with information should contact Sussex Police online via https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or call 101 quoting serial 141 of 16/04.

“You can also report to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or call 0800 555 111.”

