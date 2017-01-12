Updated: McDonald’s to close for six weeks for ‘digital transformation’

A popular fast food restaurant is to close for six weeks for refurbishment work.

McDonald’s at the Ravenside Retail Park in Bexhill, owned and operated by local franchisee Dave Padmore, is scheduled to close on January 15 and re-open on March 2.

Following a signification investment from Mr Padmore, the restaurant will undergo a ‘digital transformation’ during this time with the aim of improving the customer experience.

The restaurant will also offer the option for customers to have food delivered to their table.

A spokesperson for McDonald’s said: “The restaurant renovations will focus on providing customers with more choice as to how they order and pay, adapting how the food is prepared and served and offering technological features to create an environment that is welcoming and enjoyable.

“Digital innovation is at the heart of the transformation, with self-order kiosks, free-to-use tablets and a striking layout for customers to enjoy.”

Franchisee Dave Padmore, who owns and operated the restaurant said: “We’re excited about the transformation because we’re committed to offering our customers’ more choice and fast service.

“The customer experience in the digitally enhanced stores is better than before, with the kiosks meaning customers can view the options and order, without the pressure of being at the till.

“We can’t wait for the customers to trial all the new features. When the Bexhill-on-Sea restaurant is closed, we look forward to welcoming customers at the St Leonards restaurant.”