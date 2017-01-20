UPDATED: Missing Bexhill schoolboy found safe

Missing Isaias Brewerton-Bennett has been found safe and well.

The seven-year-old sparked a major search when he went missing after arriving at St Mary Magdalene School this morning (Friday, January 20).

Sussex Police has confirmed the schoolboy was found in Bexhill and has been returned home to his mum.

Seven-year-old boy missing from school in Bexhill

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.