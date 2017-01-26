UPDATED: Two people in hospital after Link Road crash

Two people were injured - one seriously - following a crash on the Combe Valley Way in Bexhill this morning (Thursday, January 26).

A silver Ford Focus and a red Volkswagen Transport collided on the stretch of road at around 7.45am.

The driver of the Ford, a 35-year-old man from Bexhill, was airlifted to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton after sustaining serious chest and leg injuries.

The driver of the Volkswagen, a 34-year-old woman also from Bexhill, was taken to the Conquest Hospital with minor injuries.

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

PC Nathan Langley said: “We’d like to hear from anyone who was in the area and who saw what happened, especially motorists with dash cams fitted in their vehicles.

“We’d particularly like to speak to the driver of a small, light coloured car seen travelling east towards Queensway at around the time of the collision.”

Witnesses can email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting reference 174 of 26/01.

