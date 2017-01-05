Updated: United announce double signing

Hastings United Football Club has this morning (Saturday) announced a couple of signings to boost a squad suffering from injuries and suspensions.
Jordy Robins, a midfielder who came through the Gillingham FC youth ranks and has been playing on a full time basis in the USA, will go straight into the squad for today's home game against Cray Wanderers, kick-off 3pm.
Also joining is centre-back Jerrome Sobers, who will be available for the home game against Three Bridges on Tuesday night. The 6ft 4in 30-year-old was signed by Ipswich Town for £10,000 in the summer of 2004 and scored on his only appearance for Brentford the following year.
Sobers has since played for Chelmsford City, Bromley, Braintree Town, Billiericay Town, Kingstonian, Maidstone United and, most recently, Tonbridge Angels.
The club also made a seven-day approach for another player, but that player has decided to stay at his present club.
Richard Davies and Callum Emptage are set to serve the final game of their respective suspensions today, and Harry Stannard is likely to be out for a couple of weeks after his ankle swelled up like a balloon against East Grinstead Town on Monday.
Sam Cole is waiting for news on when he is likely to have to have surgery and it's unlikely the full-back/wide midfielder, who is under contract with the club, will be available again this season.
United manager Darren Hare is, however, hoping that midfielder Barry Cogan will return after injury ruled him out of the last two matches and Stephen Butcher should be okay despite going off in the first half against East Grinstead.
Ollie Rowe (broken toe), Simon Johnson (sore Achilles) and Lenny Pidgeley (back) are all playing through injuries.
Steve Watt may be on the bench, but he isn’t yet match fit and Hare has earmarked the games against Hythe Town later in the month as ones he wants Watt ready for.
United - who are five places and seven points outside the play-off spots - have nine games scheduled for January and four of the next five are at home.
TODAY'S FOOTBALL FIXTURES
RYMAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Division 1 South
Hastings United v Cray Wanderers (3pm)
MACRON STORE SOUTHERN COMBINATION FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Division 1 (3pm)
Mile Oak v Bexhill United
Steyning Town v Little Common
Division 2
Cowfold v Westfield (2pm)
SUSSEX BLUEFIN JUNIOR CHALLENGE CUP
4th round (1.30pm)
Montpelier Villa II v Bexhill Town
Sovereign Saints v Ridgewood
Wadhurst United v The View
MACRON EAST SUSSEX FOOTBALL LEAGUE (2PM)
Premier Division
Battle Baptists v Hollington United
Old Hastonians v Robertsbridge United
Ore Athletic v Hawkhurst United
Rock-a-Nore v Sidley United
Sedlescombe Rangers v St Leonards Social
Westfield II v Eastbourne Rangers
Division 1
Icklesham Casuals v Herstmonceux
Northiam 75 v Little Common II
Rye Town v Mountfield United
The JC Tackleway v Crowhurst
Division 2
Bexhill AAC v Burwash
Eastbourne Athletic v Ticehurst
Hastings Athletic v St Leonards Social II
Hastings Rangers v Peche Hill Select
Mayfield v Westfield III
Division 3
Bexhill United II v Sedlescombe Rangers II
Catsfield v Pebsham Sibex
Hollington United II v Hailsham Athletico
Orington v Battle Baptists II
Punnetts Town v Bexhill Rovers
Division 4
Hawkhurst United II v The JC Tackleway II
Parkfield v Mayfield II
Sandhurst v Bexhill AAC II
West Hill United v Victoria Baptists
Division 5
Battle Baptists III v Icklesham Casuals II
Bexhill Broncos v Wittersham II
Cranbrook Town v Northiam 75 II
Hampden Park v Bexhill Spartans
Robertsbridge United II v Sedlescombe Rangers III
