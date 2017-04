A woman has suffered serious injuries after falling from a roof in Bexhill this morning (Wednesday, April 5).

The emergency services were called to London Road shortly before 10.10am.

The woman, who is aged in her 20s, sustained serious injuries in the incident.

She was flown to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, by the Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance for treatment.

A Sussex Police spokesperson has said there are no suspicious circumstances.