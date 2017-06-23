US rap superstar smashes De La Warr’s box office record

American rap superstar Nelly has broken box office records at the De La Warr Pavilion after tickets for his December gig went on sale last week.

The singer/songwriter announced a UK-wide tour last week, including an appearance at the DLWP on Saturday, December 3.

Tickets went on sale on Friday (June 16) but sold out in an astonishing eight minutes for the Bexhill venue.

A DLWP spokesperson said: “We are thrilled to bring US superstar rapper and singer/songwriter Nelly to Bexhill.

“Known for his number one hits Hot in Herre and Dilemma (ft Kelly Rowland), his gig on December 2 broke our box office record for being the fastest sell out ever.

“It only took eight minutes for Nelly fans to snap up all our tickets – although some were still available via external agents later in the day – and we know that many people were disappointed. This is great news for Bexhill and we hope that the town’s restaurants, hotels and B&Bs will be busy that night.”

Since 2000, with distinctive vocals and larger-than-life personality, Nelly has achieved a flurry of hits including Ride Wit Me, Country Grammar, Cruise, Just a Dream and The Fix sampling Marvin Gaye.

In 2016, Nelly was featured in a unique opportunity to perform alongside the country’s most prestigious orchestras including St Louis, Columbus and Pittsburgh. He has performed on NBC’s The Voice, The American Music Awards and ABC’s Greatest Hits.

The music mogul has also introduced a successful women’s clothing line, Apple Bottoms, and is part owner of the Charlotte Bobcats with Michael Jordan. In 2005, he made his big screen debut in the hit remake The Longest Yard and in starred in Reach Me with Sylvester Stone 2014.

Currently he supports Make a Wish and is the only rapper/music artist to own his own college, EI University, which provides education surrounding the music industry while Nelly himself provides scholarships.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.bexhillobserver.net/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bexhillobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BexhillObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Bexhill Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.