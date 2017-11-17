Views sought on way council tackles crime

Police and council officers could soon have greater powers to deal with anti-social behaviour in the district.

Rother District Council has launched a consultation into the creation of new public space protection orders to help deal with known issues.

The orders will give police and authorised council officers powers to issue an immediate fine to anyone they see involved in anti-social behaviour, rather than take them through a lengthy court process.

Cllr Eleanor Kirby-Green, cabinet member for safer communities, said: “Feedback from police, our own officers and residents shows there are issues with particular types of behaviour across the district.

“These issues can have a detrimental effect on the lives of residents and businesses, and need to be dealt with as quickly as possible.

“The new power would speed up with process for police and council officers, preventing them from having to drag the issue through the courts.”

The district council already has a public space protection order in place for dog control and is consulting on the following additions:

• Nuisance begging in the vicinity of cash machines or shop entrances.

• Sleeping in vehicles on the highway or in any public open space between 11pm and 7am.

• Drinking alcohol in a public space after being told by police or an authorised officer to stop.

• Cycling, skateboarding or using any vehicle on Bexhill promenade or on any pavement in a reckless manner.

• Fly-tipping household or business waste on the street, including in or beside a litter bin.

• Removing or attempting to remove fossils from the beach or foreshore.

Members of the public are being asked to comment on the proposed orders, share details of anti-social behaviours they experience and give their views on the difference the additional powers would make.

There will also be the opportunity to highlight other nuisance behaviour that might be tackled by the introduction of a public space protection order. All suggestions will be carefully considered.

The consultation launched on Monday, November 13 and will run until Friday, January 12, 2018. To find out more and take part, visit http://www.rother.gov.uk/article/12919/Proposed-Public-Space-Protection-Orders, email consultations@rother.gov.uk or write to Public Space Protection Order Consultation, Rother District Council, Town Hall, Bexhill.