Village comes together for community street festival fun

Little Common’s first ever Street Festival was a huge success on Saturday with the community coming together to enjoy a full day of fun events.

The event was the idea of the Little Common and Cooden Business Association. Darren Bush, from the Association, explained: “The point of the festival was to bring the local community and businesses together. Little Common is a vibrant, upcoming, village which offers a wide variety of different amenities and we wanted to celebrate this.

Little Common StreetFest. Photo by Derek Canty SUS-171009-105629001

“The whole village wanted to get involved and we had lots of support.”

There was lots for people to see and enjoy including a stage with live music, dance displays, street magic, arts and crafts, a treasure hunt around the village, falconry and a fire engine.

An array of classic cars turned heads as they lined up around the village. Bexhill Deputy Mayor Cllr Abul Azad also paid a visit to the Festival.

The Festival was sponsored by Parker Building Supplies.

