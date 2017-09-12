Village comes together for community street festival fun

Little Common’s first ever Street Festival was a huge success on Saturday with the community coming together to enjoy a full day of fun events.
The event was the idea of the Little Common and Cooden Business Association. Darren Bush, from the Association, explained: “The point of the festival was to bring the local community and businesses together. Little Common is a vibrant, upcoming, village which offers a wide variety of different amenities and we wanted to celebrate this.
“The whole village wanted to get involved and we had lots of support.”
There was lots for people to see and enjoy including a stage with live music, dance displays, street magic, arts and crafts, a treasure hunt around the village, falconry and a fire engine.
An array of classic cars turned heads as they lined up around the village. Bexhill Deputy Mayor Cllr Abul Azad also paid a visit to the Festival.
The Festival was sponsored by Parker Building Supplies.
Almost Done!
Registering with Bexhill Observer means you're ok with our terms and conditions.