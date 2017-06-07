Visit eight Bexhill open gardens for St Michael’s

The St Michael’s Hospice 2017 Open Gardens season continues in Bexhill next Tuesday June (13).

This year there are eight stunning local gardens to visit and admire and Felicity James, Community Fundraiser St Michael’s Hospice says it’s an opportunity not to be missed: “Another visit to the very popular gardens in Bexhill on Sea!

“We are incredibly grateful to the garden owners for allowing us the opportunity to be here and raise funds for St Michael’s Hospice.”

The gardens are open 10.30-4pm with refreshments served from Golf Lodge. Entry to all gardens is £5; Bentley will not be opening this season.

For details and addresses of the Bexhill Open Gardens and all other gardens in the area taking part in the season, which goes on until October, visit: www.stmichaelshospice.com/opengardens