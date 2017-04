Wanted Bexhill man found in Hastings

Bexhill man Cameron ‘Cam’ Skilton, whose licence for release from prison was revoked in February, is back behind bars.

The 18-year-old was arrested in St Mary’s Road, Hastings, on Wednesday evening (April 19).

Police would like to thank the media and members of the public following an appeal for information concerning Skilton’s whereabouts.

