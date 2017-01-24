Wetherspoons building work ‘to start next month’

Work on the new Bexhill Wetherspoons is to start on February 27, the pub chain has confirmed.

The Western Road development is going to cost the firm just under £3 million.

Around fifty jobs are expected to be created by the time the pub opens to customers on July 18.

The pub chain was granted planning permission to turn the former cinema in Western Road into a pub in May 2015.

When opened, the pub will be called The Picture Playhouse after the cinema which was opened by the Duchess of Norfolk on the site in 1921.

As well as a large customer area, The Picture Playhouse will also boast a large roof terrace.

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “We are delighted to have an on site and opening date for our new pub in Bexhill.

“We have been keen to open a pub in the town for many years and delighted that this is now coming to fruition.

“We believe that our new pub will prove popular and hopefully act as a catalyst for other businesses to invest in Bexhill too.”

* Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.bexhillobserver.net/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bexhillobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BexhillObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Bexhill Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.