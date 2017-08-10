Whole of Bexhill now a no cold calling zone

Bexhill is officially a no cold calling zone.

Rother Neighbourhood Watch (RNW), together with Sussex Police Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne, Bexhill deputy mayor Abul Azad, Bexhill’s MP Huw Merriman, Councillor Michael Ensor, as well as representatives from the Rother Policing Team, attended a launch on Tuesday (August 7) at Ravenside Retail Park.

RNW first launched its campaign in February to make the whole town a no cold calling zone. Hundreds of people have since signed an online petition backing the initiative, which targets unwanted doorstep salesmen and potential scammers.

Bexhill MP Huw Merriman said: “I wish to congratulate the team from RNW for what they have done by making Bexhill a no cold calling zone. In this town there are so many elderly and vulnerable people.”

Cllr Azad said: “Bexhill residents have been affected by many cold callers in the past and have raised concerns regarding this matter. Bexhill becoming a no cold calling zone is the next step to make this wonderful town a more safe and secure place to live, work and stay.”

Sussex PCC Katy Bourne said: “This is a great example of successful partnership and credit must go to Ted Kemp, from RNW, for his tireless work making this possible. In East Sussex one in four residents is aged over 75 and callous criminals are deliberately targeting this age group which is why I am delighted to support this scheme to protect Bexhill residents from cold callers and scams.”

Ted Kemp, RNW chairman, said: “I wish to thank many residents for taking their time to complete the voting slip stating that they support the creation of a no cold calling zone in our town. We will still be collecting signatures for their support which they can find at the town hall reception and Bexhill police station. They can also sign the petition at www.rothernhw.co.uk, send the form to PO Box: 305 Bexhill-on-Sea TN40 9HR or send their votes to me at chairman@rothernhw.co.uk.”

