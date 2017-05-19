Why trusted news supports local jobs and the economy

Businesses across the region have said just how important our trusted news services are to them - and their success.

Two weeks ago, we launched a campaign Fighting Fake News and highlighted the very real dangers of fabricated stories peddled across social media.

We pointed out the lengths we go to to get every story right - from extensive training to upholding some of the most robust standards on the planet.

It is a campaign that is being supported by local papers across the UK.

This week, business people who depend on newspapers and websites to advertise their services explain why our trusted news reflected well on them - and underpin their values of quality and care.

Community leaders and residents have also spoken of the vital role our trusted news service plays in keeping the region strong, safe, and vibrant.

Meanwhile, The Herald asked readers what their views were on fake news and whether any media outlet can be trusted.

Kevin Boorman, Hastings Borough Council spokesman, said: “Hastings Borough Council knows it’s very important to engage with the local community.

“There is so much going on here that we want to tell people about, including the great improvements being made to our town, and the fantastic local events, many organised by community groups themselves.

“We share news about all this and more and use as many ways as possible to talk to local residents and visitors.”

Ashley Chapman, marketing and communications executive at Sussex Coast College Hastings, said: “We live in an age where news, or fake news, can be accessed in an instant.

“We can also be quick to make judgements and assumptions based on very little information. This is why it is really important to have access to accurate, fair, and impartial news.

“We encourage our students to critically think and analyse information, both in their studies and socially, so that they can gather all the facts and make informed choices.

“A free press, both in print and online, will help us all to make informed choices about what is real and what is fake.

“This is why we’re pleased to support the Fighting Fake News campaign.”

If you’re not sure that a snippet of local news you’ve seen on social media is fact or fake we can check it out. Email our hotline at copydesk.sussex@jpress.co.uk with a screen grab of the item or all the details you have and our trained professionals will investigate. The story needs to be local and it must be passing itself off as news - perhaps it is an alleged crime or a claim about a council decision. We’ll let you know the outcome of our investigation - and we will share the truth with our readers too. If we don’t have the resources to check it out on this occasion will tell you that as well.