Winkle Club announces two day charity Jazz Festival event in June

A top line-up including Lianne Carrol and Herbie Flowers have been announced for this year’s Winkle Club Jazz and Blues Festival.

The Festival follows on from the successful one day event last year at the Stade Open Space, in Hastings Old Town.

The event has free entry but collections will be made to raise money for local good causes.

It will be held over three days from Friday evening 2nd June (in participating pubs throughout the Old Town), Saturday 3rd June and Sunday 4th June, on the Stade Open Space.

Once again Mike Raxworthy will be bringing in the Bands to include The Helen Sharpe Quartet, Jane Reeve’s Triple Delight 7-piece Jazz Outfit, the superb Buick 6, the legend that is Herbie Flowers with Mike Hatchard and his Band, all on Saturday from 1.30pm.

Lianne Carrol will be topping the bill on Saturday evening from 7.30pm.

“We couldn’t put a Jazz and Blues Festival on without having Lianne Topping my Saturday bill,” said Mike.

The evening session has been sponsored by Stade Saturdays events.

Sunday from 1.30pm will see performances by Hexagonal, six of the very best Jazz players from all over the country.

Also performing on Sunday is The Greg Caulson Blues Band, the return of the great Tony O’Malley (ex 10cc, Arrival and Kokomo), who was such a hit last year.

There will also be a special surprise name from New York yet to be confirmed.

Most of the Hastings Old Town pubs are helping to sponsor the Main Stage acts as well as providing Jazz, Blues, Funk and Soul events from the Friday evening and throughout the weekend.

Butlers Gap, in George Street, will play host to Jazz groups on Saturday 3rd June, at lunchtime, and the Invicta Jazz Orchestra will play there at 12noon on Sunday 4th June.

Winkle Club Fund Raising and Events Committee member Pauline Lindsay, said: “The event last year was judged a success and many people wanted a weekend of Jazz and Blues, so we decided to double up and put together what we hope will be a fantastic weekend of events.

“It is a charity event and entry to the Stade is free, but we shall be out and about with our collecting buckets raising money.

Garry Fellows said: “We could not do this without the support and generosity of our many sponsors, all will be listed in the programme and publicity material, so please support their businesses.

“I am sure this year will be fantastic and make it a really great Hastings Jazz and Blues Fest weekend”.

As usual volunteer Stewards are required on the day to ensure the smooth running of the event, if you can help please contact Garry Fellows at g7ghp4@gmail.com.

The Winkle Club is an internationally famous charitable organization formed in 1900 by Hastings fishermen to help the under-privileged families of Hastings Old Town.

