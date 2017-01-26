Winter Quiz is popular fund raiser for charity

An annual winter quiz taking place at Christchurch Methodist Hall, Springfield Road, Bexhill, provides a vital boost for a local charity.

The quiz, on Friday January 27, from 7pm - 10pm, raises money for the Homecall charity which offers a volunteer home visiting scheme for the visually impaired.

Homecall maintains a list of between 50 and 60 Volunteer Visitors with a similar number of clients, helping people to maintain their independence.

You don’t have to be a potential Mastermind to enter the quiz questions t cover all abilities. You can come on your own or come with friends or a team of four. Tickets are £8 per person.

For tickets or further information contact Leah Norman on 01424 717795 or email leah.homecall@gmail.com.

