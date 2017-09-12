Witness appeal after thieves target charity

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses after ruthless thieves targeted a Bexhill charity shop, stealing cash, watches, and vintage goods estimated to be in the region of £1,000.

The Sara Lee Trust charity shop, Endwell Road, Bexhill was burgled sometime between 4pm on August 30, and 9.30am on August 31.

The Trust’s Retail Manager, Emma Dell says the charity is devastated by the loss. “We are extremely saddened by this recent break in and loss of income to the Trust,” she said. Our volunteers put in a tremendous amount of time and hard work to help keep our charity shops operational, as the income generated by the shops helps to directly fund the care that the Trust is able to provide people in the local community. This has been a blow not only to the Trust and our volunteers but also to the people we support.

“It costs the Trust £25 to provide a one hour specialist therapy session, so £1,000 would have funded 40 hours of care and supported up to ten people locally.

“It has been a devastating blow.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sussex police on 101 or email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 298 of 31/08. Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

To support the Trust visit: www.saraleetrust.org or call 01424 457 969.