Witness appeal following reported assault in Bexhill

Police are appealing for witnesses following a reported physical and verbal altercation between a man and a woman in Bexhill town centre.

A 78-year-old woman told police officers she had parked her white Kia in Devonshire Road in front of the British Heart Foundation charity shop at lunchtime on Friday, August 26 to go shopping.

When she returned at around 2pm, two men advised her the black Vauxhall parked in front had damaged her vehicle.

After waiting for the driver’s return the woman approached a man who immediately shouted abuse and pushed her.

He has been described as white, in his 60s and of stocky build.

Police said he was wearing a sweater.

Speaking today (Tuesday, September 6), PC Jessica Dixon said: “The woman was left extremely shaken by the incident and it is believed the front driver’s side of her car was somehow damaged.

“We would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the altercation or perhaps anything suspicious that happened in the hour leading up to it.”

Witnesses can email Sussex Police at 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call alternatively 101 quoting reference 854 of 26/08.

