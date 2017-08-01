Search

Witnesses sought to Bexhill flat burglary

Police news.
Police are seeking witnesses to a burglary at a Bexhill flat.

Police say the offence took place at a flat in Western Road, Bexhill, between 11.05am and 1.35pm on Tuesday (July 25).

Items stolen include a PlayStation 4, a white Samsung Galaxy Tablet with blue magnetic case, a Bluetooth speaker unit and a child's christening bangle.

Any witness or anyone with information is asked to contact the police online or call 101 quoting serial 750 of 20/07.

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.