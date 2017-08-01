Witnesses sought to Bexhill flat burglary

Police are seeking witnesses to a burglary at a Bexhill flat.
Police say the offence took place at a flat in Western Road, Bexhill, between 11.05am and 1.35pm on Tuesday (July 25).
Items stolen include a PlayStation 4, a white Samsung Galaxy Tablet with blue magnetic case, a Bluetooth speaker unit and a child's christening bangle.
Any witness or anyone with information is asked to contact the police online or call 101 quoting serial 750 of 20/07.
Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Almost Done!
Registering with Bexhill Observer means you're ok with our terms and conditions.