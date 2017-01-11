Woman goes missing after Bexhill dog walk

Concern is growing for the welfare of a woman from London who went missing after going on a dog walk in Bexhill.

Lucy Cusack was visiting her mother in Bexhill over Christmas and was last seen taking her dog out for a walk in the Middlesex Road area at around 8.30am on Thursday (January 5).

The 43-year-old is known to regularly visit the Galley Hill and town centre areas.

She is described as white, 5’ 3” and of slim build with shoulder length brown hair.

Ms Cusack was last seen wearing a navy coat, black dress, black wellington boots and a cream woolly hat.

The dog, a Pug and Shih Tzu cross called Philip, is black and white and is thought to be wearing a multi-coloured collar.

Missing persons co-ordinator Sergeant Lynda Lynch said: “We are concerned about Lucy because this is out of character for her.

“If you see Lucy or have any information about her whereabouts please email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting serial 877 of 09/01.”

