Woman hit by car in Bexhill

A woman suffered a leg injury after she was hit by a car in the town centre this morning (Wednesday, April 12).

The incident happened near the railway station in Sea Road just before 8.30am.

Police say the collision, which involved a green Honda Civic, occurred at low speed.

The woman, who is believed to be aged in her 50s, was treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to the Conquest Hospital in Hastings.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said no further details are available at present.

* Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.bexhillobserver.net/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bexhillobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BexhillObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Bexhill Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.