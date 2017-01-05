Woman’s handbag snatched at Bexhill supermarket

A man was arrested after a shopper had her handbag snatched by two men in a supermarket car park in Bexhill.

The woman’s bag was stolen while she was unloading goods into her car at Sainsburys supermarket in Buckhurst Place at around 2.30pm on Friday (December 30).

Staff and passers-by were able to detain one suspect but the other got away and is still being sought.

Fortunately the victim, a 63-year-old woman from St Leonards, recovered her handbag.

A 26-year-old man from St Leonards, arrested on suspicion of robbery, was bailed until January 31, while enquiries continue.

Anyone who saw what happened or who may have any details concerning the second suspect is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or phone 101, quoting serial 684 of 30/12.

