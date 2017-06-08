Woman taken to hospital after Bexhill crash

A woman has been taken to hospital following a collision in Bexhill this morning (Thursday).

Police and paramedics were called to the scene at the junction of Cooden Drive and Richmond Avenue at around 7.35am.

A woman has been taken to hospital after a collision in Bexhill this morning (Thursday). Photo by Adrian Praill

Police say the car left the road and crashed through a wall into the garden of a nearby home. A South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) spokesman said the driver - a woman in her 20s - was checked over at the scene before being taken to Conquest Hospital.

Emergency services say she had not suffered any serious injuries, but had reported to be suffering from back pains.

Photo by Adrian Praill

