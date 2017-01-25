Young dancers set to shine

Following their successful show last November young perfromers from Lacey Theatre Arts to show the wider audience of Bexhill what they can do with two shows at The Izzard Theatre at Bexhill College, on January 28.

The last show raised over £1000 for Great Ormond Street and they will be running a raffle again for January’s performance.

Lacey 4 SUS-170125-120640001

The shows at the Izzard Theatre feature song and dance and take place at 2pm and 7pm. Tickets are £12 (children £10).

To book call 01424 219213.

Lacey 3 SUS-170125-120623001

Lacey 2 SUS-170125-120611001

