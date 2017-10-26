Young people embark on mission to offer help to African orphanage

An intrepid team of 15 young people and their leaders will be heading for the East African country of Tanzania next summer to offer their services to an orphanage.

The orphanage is high in the foothills of Mount Kilimanjaro in the remote village of Mdawi.

Spokesperson Rosemary Henley said: “The children have largely been orphaned due to HIV/Aids and without the orphanage would be living on the streets where there is a high risk of them becoming involved in child prostitution or selling drugs just to survive. The orphanage provides a home, love and security despite the extreme lack of money.

“Where possible all the children are attending school which has to be paid for while the older ones have the opportunity to learn vocational skills such as sewing or carpentry..

“The UK team will be heavily involved in engaged in play and creative activities, taking out crayons, paper, simple games and other items which in England we take for granted but in rural Tanzania are very much luxury items.

“Our young people will also be undertaking a variety of manual tasks both in the orphanage and the local community. They will be handed paintbrushes and screwdrivers, forks and spades to do what they can in the way of reversing sometimes years of neglect.

“Our people will be expected to work hard, eat local food, sleep in tents and experience some of the privations of poverty. The fact that so many youngsters are up for the challenge and willing to give of themselves is really encouraging.”

“Members of the team are drawn from either Beulah Baptist Church in Bexhill or from the Invicta Duke of Edinburgh Award Open Centre which meets at Beulah. The youngest member of the party is just 15 years old.

“Each participant on the expedition has been tasked with fund-raising £2,000 to cover costs for the five week long trip. This includes a substantial donation to the project.”

The group ran a coffee morning last week to be followed by a table sale at Beulah Baptist on Saturday November 4 from 10.30am to 12.30pm to which everyone is very welcome. If you wish to book a table or contact the team email tanzania2018.fundraising@outlook.com or phone 07543 923544.