Youngsters from Little Gate Farm project filmed for Children in Need

Young people with learning disabilities in Hastings and Rother had a exciting day last Friday when they were filmed as part of the BBC’s Children in Need programme.

The youngsters were part of Little Gate Farm children’s holiday respite club for young people 8-18yrs who attend main stream and special schools.

The team from South East today, with presenter Ellie Crisell, came out to film them at the Beckley based farm.

Claire Cordell, who runs the project, said; “Little Gate Farm young rangers holiday club has received funding from Children in Need for three years, which will enable the club to continue throughout the holidays,

“Children with disabilities are often not able to access the same leisure opportunities as children without disabilities, this can be a real problem for parents especially during the school holidays.

“Learning disabled children can become very isolated and it is far more difficult to build friendships and try new experiences, and feel part of a community.

“These are real disadvantages and they affect the whole family, and can impact on physical and mental wellbeing.

“Young rangers is a day care club that is a fantastic opportunity for these young people to make new friends, have loads of fun, feel empowered and good about themselves.

“The environment is highly motivating all year round, with the farm animals, the woodland and the wide open spaces really calming and changing all the time.

“Young rangers club give parents the security of knowing there child is safe, having fun, making friends, trying new things, and staff always go that extra mile to make that happen.”

Vicky Craggs project leader at Little Gate Farm, added: “We are so grateful to Children in Need for funding us, without this funding we would really have struggled to keep the club going.”

As well as the young rangers club, Little Gate Farm, also runs supported employment for helping learning disabled adults into paid employment.

They work closely with employers to find appropriate job opportunities in the local area. Job coaches support Learning Disabled adults in the workplace until they are confident enough to work independently. For more information visit www.littlegate.org.uk.