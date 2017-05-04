A little latitude would be helpful

From: Mr. E. King, Buxton Drive, Bexhill

Recently my wife visited the Irvine Unit in Bexhill to ask if she could have two urine specimen bottles.

The reason for asking was not for her but for our five-year-old grand-daughter, as she is required to supply a sample monthly.

One member of the staff was willing to assist, but was immediately over ruled by a senior, stating that we don’t give them out to ‘people’. I understand the requirement to be sensible with supplies, but there is hardly going to be a ‘run’ on sample bottles.

I do so trust that the senior is as vigilant with all other supplies and equipment, and does not permit any wasteful usage of such.

Incidentally my wife went to a surgery, not ours, and was given two without question.

I have a high regard for our nurses, but a little latitude would have been helpful.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live. Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on. 1) Make our website your homepage at www.bexhillobserver.net/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bexhillobserver 3) Follow us on Twitter @BexhillObs 4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here. And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out! The Bexhill Observer - always the first with your local news. Be part of it.