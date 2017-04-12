Act now before a tragedy occurs

From: R.Sanderson, Top Cross Road, Bexhill

After reading about Mrs.Rimmer’s terrible experience of her small child so nearly falling in the lake at Egerton Park, I would like to remind RDC of a similar incident soon after the park was revamped.

I and others wrote and indeed campaigned to get the area enclosed to prevent the toddlers from running down to the water. Also it would keep stray dogs out.

Last week’s incident could so easily have ended in disaster, do we have to have a tragedy before common sense prevails?

The phrase that springs to mind is... ‘We will learn from our mistakes’ ... so often heard these days.

