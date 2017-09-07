Can opposition be explained?

From: Peter Webb, Glenleigh Park Road, Bexhill

The Rother District Governance Review started today (Friday, September 1) and continues for six weeks until Friday, October 13, 2017.

At the time of writing the council’s review website is still under construction and it is to be hoped that it will be operational very shortly.

I think it’s fair to say that the Rother District Council Conservative group as a whole seems to be less than keen on the idea of a town council for Bexhill. I do hope that one or two of them might feel able to publicly explain their opposition over the coming weeks.

To kick things off, it would be helpful to hear some justification for their opposition, given that Bexhill is the only community in Rother not to have its own parish council, despite having more than half of Rother’s population at around 45,000.

Not only that, I understand that Bexhill is one of only four towns in the whole country that does not have its own town council. Rother has some of the smallest parish communities in the country (eg, Dallington, pop. 310) while the largest town with its own council is Weston-Super-Mare (pop. 70,000).

What do these communities have that Bexhill does not have?