Can’t wait to see band back again

From: Sylvia Tolcher, Filsham Road, St Leonards

I completely agree with F. Beck (letter in April 28 Observer) about this fantastic band!

I have been privileged to be passing by on two occasions and the whole town centre seemed transformed by the wonderful music.

So many people stopped to listen, from young mums with tots in prams to much older folk like myself. It was hard not to ‘jig along’ and many people were doing just this!

Being something of a ‘people-watcher’ I was delighted to see cheerful expressions on so many faces as people were drawn in by the music and heart-warming smiles from the band.

Just thinking of it now still lifts my spirit!

May the Marianos continue to bring joy to many and I look forward to them being welcomed back to our town centre.

