Car park access needs improving

From: Mike French, Pembury Grove, Bexhill

On Saturday, September 2, my wife and I drove into town and wishing to visit Sackville and Western Roads, we elected to use the Wainwright Road car park.

On the plus side, we had the pick of the whole facility for our one pound fee, for the whole day if we wished but that’s where it ended.

To walk to the shops we had to use the disgusting footpath to Terminus Road.

It is overgrown with weeds and brambles which were wet from overnight rain, there is overgrowth from adjacent properties which dripped water on us, there’s piled rubbish and it was squidgy underfoot from the rain.

If I am correct in thinking that revenue from parking charges should be used to improve transport infrastructure, could some funding be found to improve connectivity. It is a relatively short walk to the shops but until access is improved it is pointless to promote this little used car park.