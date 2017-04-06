Care shown was heartwarming

From: J. Tollett, Bidwell Avenue, Bexhill

On Saturday, April 1, while in the town, my wife had a fall.

Fortunately, she was not seriously injured, but very bruised and shaken.

What was so heartwarming was the amount of people who showed concern and offered help.

Such a show of care and compassion was lovely to witness. There are obviously a lot of nice people about, but especially in this little town of ours. God bless them all.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live. Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on. 1) Make our website your homepage at www.bexhillobserver.net/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bexhillobserver 3) Follow us on Twitter @BexhillObs 4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here. And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out! The Bexhill Observer - always the first with your local news. Be part of it.