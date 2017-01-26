Centre’s support is life-changing

I am very troubled to have learned that day care centres are at risk.

The provision of this service is a life-changing support, both to people with dementia and their carers.

Some carers have been looking after loved ones for many years.

A few hours respite is often the only thing that keeps carers able to cope.

I speak from experience. My precious husband attended the day centre in Sackville Road.

I can’t find the words to tell you the huge amount of support they give.

The staff at the day centre - the drivers and the escorts - are doing an incredible job and deserve and need all the help they can get.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.bexhillobserver.net/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bexhillobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BexhillObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Bexhill Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.