Church family are truly great

From: Martin West, London Road, Bexhill

For the last eight years I have been a member of a wonderful church in Bexhill by the name of Living Word Church.

The church is in Hamilton Hall, Eastwood Road and is just off the Little Common road at the junction with the Athletic Club/Physiques Gym.

In this age of doubt, fear and uncertainty I’d like to place on record what a wonderful family of loving people, young and old, Living Word church is.

The church you see is not the building, which is just as well since Hamilton Hall is a really strange looking place from the outside!

But its shape initially made me curious and though nervous on my first visit all those years ago, right from the start I was shown gentle unconditional love from everyone there.

The Living Word family are truly amazing. The church is the people there!

You never feel betrayed, let down nor looked down on and in place is a listening, non-judgemental ear, true fellowship, a lot of fun and forgiveness when I come up short. Most of all I always feel accepted and welcomed by all, and I know the same can be said for those who visit the church. It’s a safe place, where I have been prayed for and prayed with people with a real other centred heart.

We just recently held an eight-hour prayer time for our nation, the UK. I have seen people physically, mentally and emotionally healed.

We also have a lot of fun, and food seems high on the priority list!

Spiritually on my journey of faith I have made much progress and recently we just completed a 13-week basic introduction to the Christian faith called Alpha.

We are now about to embark on another course, called Christianity Explored which I and others are really excited about. For over 80 per cent of my life I was asking the big questions of life, like why are we here, what’s the meaning of life and was actually quite scared at the prospect of death.

This course really helps to address these questions. It’s on Wednesdays at 7pm till 9pm, and like Sunday morning church, all are welcome. Feel free to come next Wednesday when the seven-week course gets started. The postcode for the church is TN39 3PS – come as you are! You will be gently made welcome and have nothing to lose and potentially everything to gain.