Costume display is so wonderful

From: Susan Hatherell, Ward Way, Bexhill

I am writing to say what a wonderful exhibition the Bexhill Museum’s Costume and Textile Extravaganza was this past weekend.

The quality of the exhibits were of such a high standard, this exhibition could have matched one at The V&A Museum, and yet this was organized and run by volunteers which I find amazing.

We are truly lucky in Bexhill to have such dedicated people supporting the museum.