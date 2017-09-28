Costume display is so wonderful

From: Susan Hatherell, Ward Way, Bexhill
I am writing to say what a wonderful exhibition the Bexhill Museum’s Costume and Textile Extravaganza was this past weekend.
The quality of the exhibits were of such a high standard, this exhibition could have matched one at The V&A Museum, and yet this was organized and run by volunteers which I find amazing.
We are truly lucky in Bexhill to have such dedicated people supporting the museum.
Almost Done!
Registering with Bexhill Observer means you're ok with our terms and conditions.