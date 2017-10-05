Cuttings should be stored safely

From: Val Major, Bushy Croft, Bexhill
Last week, I had to take my young spaniel to the vet as she had eaten a clump of old matted grass cuttings, making her very poorly, from Barrack Hill field in the Old Town.
As she seemed a little better on Friday, although still on antibiotics after two injections, I ventured up there again and was horrified to discover the grass had recently been cut, leaving a complete carpet of cuttings.
These will take weeks to either blow away or, worse still, form new germ-filled clumps, ripe for swallowing.
Years ago, machines collected all cuttings and these were emptied into a secure, fenced in area.
Surely this can be done again, thus avoiding upset to both humans and animals, as well as preventing an unsightly mess?
