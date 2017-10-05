Don’t generalise driving of OAPs

From: M. Burbidge, Wealden Way, Bexhill

I don’t think one should generalise over the driving standards of people over 70.

I agree that some people should be re-tested, like the young idiot who overtook in the left hand lane going round Little Common roundabout, or the woman who drove onto the pavement and parked at the bottom of Eastway to go shopping in Tesco, or the young woman who yesterday, (Friday), morning drove down Station Road with a carload of children weaving her car from left to right like some demented politician, or those drivers who twice a day, Monday to Friday cause such chaos in Birkdale.

I could go on but your readers might think I’m a grumpy old man!

I haven’t even started on police cars which seem devoid of indicators!