Get in touch for school reunion

From: Carly Waite, Seabourne Road, Bexhill

The organisers of the Bexhill High School Class of ‘96 Reunion are trying to track down their classmates.

Carly Waite and Lucy Wilson, both local residents, are putting together a High School reunion in Bexhill on October 14, 2017. If you know anyone that finished in that year then please get in touch with the Facebook event page https://www.facebook.com/events/1845506299059481 or carlywaite@hotmail.com.

We can’t wait to hear from you!

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live. Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on. 1) Make our website your homepage at www.bexhillobserver.net/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bexhillobserver 3) Follow us on Twitter @BexhillObs 4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here. And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out! The Bexhill Observer - always the first with your local news. Be part of it.