Give us black and white answers

From: Carole Woodland, Cooden Drive, Bexhill

People in Little Common are asking questions, but no one seems to know the answers.

They wonder why parking is free in Sidley but not in Little Common, especially as the former has far more parking spaces?

Is Barnhorn Road to be widened?

The roundabout is to be reshaped, but how different will this be from the existing and what effect will this have on the war memorial?

The bus stop is to be moved to the other side of the road near the fish and chip shop, but will a shelter be provided like the existing one?

Is the existing shelter to be demolished and if so is the toilet block to remain?

Is the very large horse chestnut tree to be felled?

On this I would agree with those who wish to fell the tree. The effects of its roots on the pavement have created an accident waiting to happen.

I know others will disagree with me, but people should come before trees.

If the tree is felled, any resulting swelling and/or shrinkage of the soil will need to be monitored to avoid further hazards.

It is not surprising that people find the possible changes in Little Common confusing as several different agencies are involved.

How wonderful it would be if our council could release to the paper precise drawings of the existing village centre and the new layout.

We of course need an accurate representation, which residents can understand easily, and not an artist’s impression.

Please let the residents in this village have some black and white answers!

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live. Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on. 1) Make our website your homepage at www.bexhillobserver.net/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bexhillobserver 3) Follow us on Twitter @BexhillObs 4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here. And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out! The Bexhill Observer - always the first with your local news. Be part of it.