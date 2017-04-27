Hard for people to step up to role

From: Paul Lendon, Bexhill Sussex Day champion, Buxton Drive, Bexhill

Sorry to read that Little Common Football Club will have to play their home games in Eastbourne, plus all the disruption they will also suffer from the forthcoming roadworks in Barnhorn Road trying to get to Eastbourne.

Sorry also that one of the town’s oldest sporting tournaments may not continue. It seems it is getting harder for people to step up to higher committee positions.

Finally, I’d like to take this opportunity to thank our mayor Cllr Simon Elford for attending the Bexhill seafront health walk on Good Friday.

