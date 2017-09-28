Here to represent residents’ views

From: Cllr Deirdre, Earl - Williams, Terminus Avenue, Bexhill

I read with interest the letter in the Observer of September 22 from Linda Locke regarding the Governance review.

It is a pity Linda did not give the names of the councillors she contacted.

We are elected to represent the views of the people who elect us not just give our own personal point of view.

To do so means that the members of his ward have obviously not been consulted, unless we are to assume that the residents have all stated categorically that they do not want a town council – a very arrogant point of view!

I suggest that those people who would like to know more about the whole procedure contact one of the Independent councillors for in depth information.

Doug Oliver – Collington Ward, Deirdre Earl - Williams – Collington Ward, Stuart Earl – St Marks Ward, Charles Clark – St Michaels Ward.

Emails and telephone numbers are available from the Town Hall.