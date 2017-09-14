Horrid surprise for a toddler

From: Heather Morrey, South Cliff

It is 10.45 am on Friday morning, and the last day of the school holidays.

The sun is shining and families are starting to come down to the beach by South Cliff.

One section that we can see is pretty full.

The next families will probably settle down on the next door empty section.

They will be unaware that the owners of a black dog have just failed to pick up a poo, merely kicking a bit of sand over it.

What a nice surprise for some toddler with its bucket and spade !

We happen to see this behaviour every day, with many owners, and we are by no means spending our days scanning the beach!

What can be done about irresponsible dog owners ?