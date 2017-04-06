Hospital height of cleanliness

From: David Wallis, Cooden Drive, Bexhill

I am delighted to report the excellent treatment I received, when I went to the Conquest Hospital for a procedure for installing a Heart Pacemaker.

From the moment I arrived at Cardiology reception at just before 10am, I was taken to have an ECG and then onto the unit for preparation and made ready for surgery.

Unfortunately I was delayed as some poor fellow who was rushed in as an emergency and I was delayed some two hours.

Nevertheless, when I was wheeled into the theatre I found the height of cleanliness and efficacy, coupled with relaxed and happy atmosphere.

I even had a choice of background music.

When returning back to my bed in reception the staff had organised a lunch box, knowing that I hadn’t eaten for a number of hours.

The nursing care was beyond reproach, staff nurse Christine Michel was highly professional and her nursing staffs were both effective and friendly.

I was back home by 5pm.

I would recommend the Conquest to everyone, having previously gone private.

