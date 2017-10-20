Hunt for church organ player

From: Revd Jonathan Frais, Coverdale Avenue, Little Common

I wonder if I may use your letters column to ask readers to help me find someone: a musician who is available to play a church organ.

Whether he (or she) can already do so or is willing to learn the manuals, pedals and stops, the organist would serve our 11am Prayer Book service on Sundays.

This is not our largest congregation, but it is valued by those who come (including the choir), with its 1972 pipe organ installed by Browne’s of Canterbury.

So please assist us to locate a spiritual soul to accompany the great songs of the Christian faith at St Mark’s, Little Common.

For more information, call 01424 843733.