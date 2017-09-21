Impressed by the Devonshire

From: Mrs J Matthews, Springfield Road

After using lots of the many eateries we have here in little old Bexhill we tried the Devonshire and we were most impressed.

The food was excellent, all freshly cooked, the breakfasts are perfect, the wine is very good quality, and everything is very reasonably priced.

The manager is friendly, efficient and could not be more helpful, as are his staff.

We have been now four times in 10 days and will be there again soon. Well done all.