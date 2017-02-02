Install cameras on the Link Road

I agree totally with your correspondent’s letter regarding the amount of litter on the Link Road, although I bet not many people notice it considering the speed at which many travel along it.

So may I make a suggestion? Let’s fix speed cameras on some of the bridges to catch those who use the road as if it were a Formula 1 track.

Then, with the fines collected we could employ somebody to clear up the rubbish. Simple.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.bexhillobserver.net/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bexhillobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BexhillObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Bexhill Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.