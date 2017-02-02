Keep sports site as green space

Regarding the article about Sidley Sports Ground. I think we have been here before!

The last planning application was withdrawn. When the land was bequeathed to the residents of Sidley, the stipulation was that it would not be used for building, but be retained as a recreational facility.

There are to be 2,000 new homes built around the area.

Surely the council could find a way to preserve this green space to continue to serve the community as it has done for many years... as a sports ground?

