Lack of a tourism book is damaging

From: Steve Hall, Eastwood Road, Bexhill

I found out yesterday that there will be no tourism booklet for Bexhill this year; I usually take around half a dozen or so to send to friends who like to visit the area.

I’m told the reason given is that ‘people use smartphones nowadays’.

As there are booklets and leaflets for other areas locally, and many for individual attractions, this is disingenuous in the extreme.

The ‘Visit 1066 Country’ booklet is essentially about Hastings (27 locations publicised to Bexhill’s three, Battle’s eight – including golf clubs, and Bodiam’s five including a garden centre), has no mention of huge events such as the Roaring ‘20s or the Festival of the Sea and hardly acknowledges any of the other events in the town.

There is no mention of Bexhill whatsoever in the text on the tourism front page of the Rother District Council website. It’s largely about ...er... Hastings.

If this is a cost cutting exercise on behalf of Rother District Council then it is a foolish and damaging one for tourism and the local economy in general.

The beauty of this stretch of coast from Rye to Eastbourne is its diversity, and Bexhill is an integral part of that.

With no voting representation in Rother District Council, this is another example of the town being sidelined and the economy suffering.

We really do need a town council!

